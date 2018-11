Nissan mostró en Los Ángeles las versiones actualizadas del Murano y el Maxima

The 2019 Nissan Maxima’s aggressive, updated exterior appearance was created by Nissan Design America in La Jolla, Calif. and features a more voluminous front grille with a deeper V-motion flow that carries into the hood and down the body to the redesigned rear tail lamps and rear fascia.

