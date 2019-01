Nissan mostrará en el show de CES en Las Vegas, una tecnología que hará "visible lo invisible"

Nissan

Invisible-to-Visible, or I2V, is a future technology created through Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company's vision for changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated into society. I2V will support drivers by merging information from sensors outside and inside the vehicle with data from the cloud. This enables the system not only to track the vehicle's immediate surroundings but also to anticipate what's ahead – even showing what's behind a building or around the corner.

