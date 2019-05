Cadillac espera atraer compradores más jóvenes con los nuevos CT4-V y CT5-V

Executive Director Cadillac Design Andrew Smith unveils the 2020 Cadillac CT4-V and CT-5V featuring Cadillac's latest turbocharging and performance technology Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Both vehicles feature Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, which is tuned specifically for V models to enhance comfort without sacrificing performance-oriented responsiveness, and drive modes that include new V-Mode personalization. (Photo by John F. Martin for Cadillac)

Executive Director Cadillac Design Andrew Smith unveils the 2020 Cadillac CT4-V and CT-5V featuring Cadillac's latest turbocharging and performance technology Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Both vehicles feature Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, which is tuned specifically for V models to enhance comfort without sacrificing performance-oriented responsiveness, and drive modes that include new V-Mode personalization. (Photo by John F. Martin for Cadillac)