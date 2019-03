EEUU: Más de 9 años de cárcel a individuo que lastimó a perros de vecinos

Aaron Eudaley / Fox 5

Defendant David Herbert was sentenced Friday to nine years, eight months by Superior Court Judge Carlos Armour in Vista. Authorities said Herbert, 37, harmed the dogs of his Oceanside neighbors, including gouging out the eye of a Siberian husky.

