Dos años después de enterrar a su madre, la hija acude a las redes sociales para pagar su propio funeral

Chalise Scholl (cq), 37, poses for a photograph in her home bedroom Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Peoria. Scholl was diagnosed with stage 4 cervical cancer in December of 2018, which spread to her liver, and has gone through three rounds of chemotherapy, with a possible fourth round to come in June. She is raising funds for her burial costs through the sale of cancer awareness bracelets, in addition to a GoFunMe page, with a goal of $2,500. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune)

