Otra gran caravana de migrantes se prepara para salir de Honduras

Daniel Ochoa de Olza / AP

A migrant family from Honduras climbs the border fence to jump inside the United States to San Diego, from Tijuana, Mexico, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.

A migrant family from Honduras climbs the border fence to jump inside the United States to San Diego, from Tijuana, Mexico, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. (Daniel Ochoa de Olza / AP)