To mark the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, 2018 AFP presents a series of 45 photos depicting women performing roles or working in professions more traditionally held by men. More images can be found in www.afpforum.com Search SLUG "WOMEN-DAY -PACKAGE". Maria Jose Martienz Ortiz, 43, Spanish firefighter poses for a picture in the 'Fuente San Luis' fire station facilities in Valencia on February 28, 2018. In the ring, battling flames or lifting off into space, women have entered professions generally considered as men's jobs. For International Women's Day, AFP met with women breaking down the barriers of gender-bias in the work world. / AFP PHOTO / JOSE JORDAN