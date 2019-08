Temporada de huracanes: Pronto entra en período pico, publican último pronóstico

FILE-This Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 file satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Michael, center, in the Gulf of Mexico. Weather forecasters have posthumously upgraded last fall’s Hurricane Michael from a Category 4 storm to a Category 5. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced the storm’s upgraded status Friday, making Michael only the fourth storm on record to have hit the U.S. as a Category 5 hurricane. (NOAA via AP)

(Associated Press / Associated Press)