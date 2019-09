Publix pide a los clientes que no porten armas abiertamente en las tiendas

Protesters stage a “die in” at the Publix on Coral Ridge Drive. The protests were held after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and centered on the chain’s donations to gubernatorial candidate and NRA supporter Adam Putnam. It has been reported that Putnam had received $670,000 over the past three years from the employee-owned corporation. Stocker, South Florida Sun-Sentinel

(Mike Stocker / Sun Sentinel)