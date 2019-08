Una Mujer Distinguida: Puertorriqueña da más de lo que recibe a su comunidad

1 / 10

Jasmin Ortiz-Bati is one of the honorees at the annual Hispanic Women of Distinction. Ortiz-Bati, who lives in Weston and was born in Puerto Rico, among some of the artwork at the OMS Associates Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery office of her husband, Dr. Ramón A. Pérez, DMD., in Plantation Friday. Ortiz-Batir and her husband, Dr. Pérez, founded the non-profit, I Am For You, that provide dental services to people in need internationally, the Caribbean and Latin America. This year they will be at the Feria de la Salud in Immokalee, Fl. (Taimy Alvarez / South Florida Sun Sentinel)