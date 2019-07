Florida: Niña de 16 años en boogie board mordida por tiburón

Amelia Island — Named for Princess Amelia, daughter of King George II of Great Britain, Amelia Island is a tiny patch of land — only 13 miles long and a mere 4 miles across at its widest point — off the coast of northeastern Florida. Eight different flags have flown over the island, making it one of Florida’s most historic destinations, and a museum of history on the island chronicles that long history filled with the legacy of the Timucuan Indians, Spanish missionaries, and the local history of the Civil War. With excellent weather all year round, Amelia Island has much to offer for lovers of boating, fishing, golfing, and even theater, making it one of the best American spots for a weekend getaway.