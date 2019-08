Internet a menos de $10 y computadoras a menos de $150. Mira cómo

Bo Meyer picked the correct answer on one of the three games used in the C8 Sciences program at Westwood Elementary School in Hamden. The after-school classes are held several times a week which include physical education games and computer games. C8 Sciences is a state-backed startup that aims to commercialize Yale research in how to improve working memory, self-control and the ability to sustain interest in kids.

(John Woike, Hartford Courant)