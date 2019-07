Pembroke Pines: Policía busca a dueño de cerdito extraviado

Pembroke Pines police said they found one wandering on the baseball field at West Broward High School, July 17, 2019. It is very friendly so officers believe it is someone’s pet. They are looking to reunite the pig with its family. Anyone who recognizes the pig and knows who it belongs to is encouraged to call the city’s Animal Assistance Program at 954-431-2200.

(Pembroke Pines Police / Courtesy)