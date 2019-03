San Diego: Acuario de SeaWorld cierra después de 51 años

Roller coasters like the Mako dive coaster planned for next year have become a big focus for SeaWorld San Diego at a time when it is seeing a resurgence in attendance. Although the freshwater aquarium is closing, marine life still has a big presence at the park.

