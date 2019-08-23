Tiempo de transformación y oportunidades

Este día termina una importante etapa de Hoy Los Angeles y comienza otra llena de oportunidades.

Por supuesto que provoca un sentimiento agridulce ver un medio de comunicación desaparecer. Pero los cambios siempre traen oportunidades y esta es una muy grande, ya que toda la iniciativa latina de Los Angeles Times girará en torno a un solo proyecto: www.latimes.com/espanol. Eso significa que todos los recursos de Los Angeles Times se pondrán al servicio de la creciente comunidad latina.

En Los Angeles Times en Español estaremos a la vanguardia en la creación de los nuevos medios digitales que nuestros lectores están demandando, como foto galerías, videos, mapas interactivos, podcasts y otros que vayan surgiendo en el camino.

Otra buena noticia es que el personal editorial de Hoy Los Ángeles, se integra en su totalidad al proyecto digital de www.latimes.com/espanol. Dedicaremos todo nuestro esfuerzo y talento a traerles investigaciones periodísticas, reportajes, información de ciencia, tecnología, migración, salud, vida y estilo y mucho más.

En todo este proceso de transformación lo único que no cambia es nuestro compromiso de seguir siendo la voz de la comunidad y de proporcionar un espacio en el que todas las voces tengan cabida.

Times of transformation and opportunities

Today ends an important stage of Hoy Los Angeles and begins another one full of opportunities.

There are certainly bittersweet emotions in watching a newspaper disappear. But change also opens the possibility to great opportunities, and this one is without a doubt, great.

The end of Hoy Los Angeles allows our resources and expertise to anchor the Latin initiative in our central project, www.latimes.com/espanol. This also means that the vast resources of Los Angeles Times will now be put to the service of the growing Latino community.

We at Los Angeles Times en Espanol will be at the forefront of creating new digital media that our readers demand, such as photo galleries, videos, interactive maps, podcasts and more.

Also, the editorial staff of Hoy Los Angeles will fully integrate with the digital project www.latimes.com/espanol.

We will dedicate all our talent and effort to bringing you high quality journalistic investigations and reports and information on science, technology, immigration, health, lifestyle and much more.

Amidst this transformation, the one thing that remains unchanged is our commitment to continue being the voice of our community and provide a place where all voices have space.

