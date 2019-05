Boris Vergara / AP

An anti-government protester sits by ammunition being used by armed rebel troops who are rising up against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro as they all take cover on an overpass outside La Carlota military airbase where loyal troops are located in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó and jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez took to the streets with a small contingent of heavily armed troops early Tuesday in a bold and risky call for the military to rise up and oust Maduro. (AP Photo/Boris Vergara)