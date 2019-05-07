Las 5 latinas más brillantes de la MET GALA

ANGELA WEISS / AFP/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez arrives for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute. The Gala's 2019 theme is Camp: Notes on Fashion" inspired by Susan Sontag's 1964 essay "Notes on Camp".
Jennifer Lopez llegó a la Met Gala de Nueva York en representación de Puerto Rico, Salma Hayek y Thalía lo hicieron por México, Penélope Cruz por España y Gisele Bündchen por Brasil. Todas latinas, todas bellas.
