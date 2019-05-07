Lo más #web

Las 5 latinas más brillantes de la MET GALA

Jennifer Lopez llegó a la Met Gala de Nueva York en representación de Puerto Rico, Salma Hayek y Thalía lo hicieron por México, Penélope Cruz por España y Gisele Bündchen por Brasil. Todas latinas, todas bellas. 

Tommy Calle
