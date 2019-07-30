Realeza: Meghan Markle edita Vogue

LONDRES — Meghan, la duquesa de Sussex, fue invitada a editar el número de septiembre de Vogue Gran Bretaña con el tema “Fuerzas de cambio“.
El número que saldrá a la venta el 2 de agosto incluye a “agentes de cambio unidas por su valor al romper las barreras” y tiene una conversación entre Meghan y la ex primera dama de Estados Unidos Michelle Obama, dijeron autoridades reales.
La portada de la revista muestra 15 mujeres incluyendo la primera dama de Nueva Zelanda Jacinda Ardern, las actrices Jane Fonda, Jameela Jamil y Gemma Chan, la modelo Adwoa Aboah y la activista ecologista adolescente Greta Thunberg.
La duquesa no está en la portada. El jefe de redacción Edward Enninful dijo que analizaron si Meghan debía estar en la portada desde el principio, pero al final ella “sintió que de alguna manera sería `presuntuoso’ para este proyecto“.
1/8
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the European premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019, in London, England.
(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)
2/8
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle meet Beyoncé and Jay-Z as they attend the European premiere of the film The Lion King in London on July 14, 2019.
(Niklas Halle’N)
3/8
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Jay-Z chat together at the European premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019, in London, England.
(WPA Pool / Getty Images)
4/8
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meets Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Jay-Z at the European premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019, in London, England.
(WPA Pool / Getty Images)
5/8
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, left, chats with Disney CEO Robert Iger as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex embraces Beyonce Knowles-Carter as they attend the European premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019, in London, England.
(WPA Pool / Getty Images)
6/8
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex poses for photographers upon arrival at “The Lion King” European premiere in central London, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
(Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
7/8
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex share a laugh at "The Lion King” European premiere at Leicester Square on July 14, 2019, in London, England.
(Chris Jackson / Getty Images)
8/8
Wellwishers meet Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as they attend “The Lion King” European premiere at Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England.
(Chris Jackson / Getty Images)
“En cambio ella quería enfocarse en las mujeres que admira”, agregó Enninful.
Meghan, quien está de incapacidad por maternidad en sus compromisos reales tras el nacimiento de su hijo Archie, trabajó en el proyecto por siete meses. Dijo que espera que los lectores se inspiren con el foco de la revista en los “valores, causas, y gente que crea un impacto en el mundo de ahora“.
Catalina, la duquesa de Cambridge, estuvo en la portada de la revista en 2016 para su edición de centenario.
1/5
Baby Archie has officially been christened! The two-month-old was christened on July 6, 2019 at a private ceremony at Winsor Castle in London. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (c.) were joined by (l-r) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Charles, Prince of Wales; Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland; Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Princess Diana’s sisters; Prince William, Duke of Cambridge; and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge for the official portrait (seen here) in the Green Drawing Room following the intimate ceremony.
(Afp Photo / Sussexroyal / Chris Allerton)
2/5
Foto oficial divulgada por los duques de Sussex del bautismo de su hijo Archie, sábado 6 de julio de 2019. Sentados, centro, el príncipe Enrique y Meghan, duquesa de Sussex, con su hijo, flanqueados por Camila, duquesa de Cornualles, izquierda, y Kate, duquesa de Cambridge. De pie, izquierda a derecha, príncipe Carlos, Doria Ragland, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale y el príncipe Guillermo. (Chris Allerton/©SussexRoyal via AP)
(Chris Allerton/©Sussexroyal)
3/5
This official handout Christening photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shows Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R), and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex holding their baby son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at Windsor Castle with the Rose Garden in the background, west of London on July 6, 2019. - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan had their baby son Archie christened on Saturday at a private ceremony. (Photo by Chris ALLERTON / SUSSEXROYAL / AFP) / XGTY / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / SUSSEXROYAL / CHRIS ALLERTON” - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO COMMERCIAL USE - NO THIRD PARTY SALES - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE - NO CROPPING OR MODIFICATION - NOT FOR USE AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2019 - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / (Photo credit should read CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images)
(Chris Allerton)
4/5
This official handout Christening photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shows Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (centre left), and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex holding their baby son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor flanked by (L-R) Britain’s Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Ms Doria Ragland, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, west of London on July 6, 2019. - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan had their baby son Archie christened on Saturday at a private ceremony. (Photo by Chris ALLERTON / SUSSEXROYAL / AFP) / XGTY / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / SUSSEXROYAL / CHRIS ALLERTON” - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO COMMERCIAL USE - NO THIRD PARTY SALES - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE - NO CROPPING OR MODIFICATION - NOT FOR USE AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2019 - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / (Photo credit should read CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images)
(Chris Allerton)
5/5
This is an official christening photo released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Saturday, July 6, 2019, showing Britain’s Prince Harry, right and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at Windsor Castle with with the Rose Garden in the background, in Windsor, England. (Chris Allerton/©SussexRoyal via AP)
(Chris Allerton/)