Los duques de Sussex Harry, Meghan y su hijo Archi se van a África en unos días

FILE - In this March 17, 1997 file photo, South African President Nelson Mandela, left, shows the way to Britain's Princess Diana in Cape Town, South Africa, where they discussed the threat of AIDS in the country. South Africa's president Jacob Zuma says, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2013, that Mandela has died. He was 95. (AP Photo/Sasa Kralj, File)

