El viernes 26 de julio es el Día Nacional de Conversación en el Ascensor

Meanwhile in the elevator, Serena and Dan once again hash out their problems and talk about all the reasons why they shouldn’t be together. But instead of breaking things off for good, this time Dan hints that Serena is really all he ever wanted. The elevator doors then magically open, and Serena invites him up to her apartment for chocolate-covered strawberries ... we can’t make these things up. Needless to say, the original Upper East Side couple is finally back on the map.

(CW)