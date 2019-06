Así fue la vida artística de Edith González

DANIEL MIHAILESCU / AFP/Getty Images

Mexican actress Edith Gonzalez at the Romanian Atheneum in Bucharest, 20 November 2007. AFP PHOTO DANIEL MIHAILESCU (Photo credit should read DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP/Getty Images)

Mexican actress Edith Gonzalez at the Romanian Atheneum in Bucharest, 20 November 2007. AFP PHOTO DANIEL MIHAILESCU (Photo credit should read DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP/Getty Images) (DANIEL MIHAILESCU / AFP/Getty Images)