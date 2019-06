Stephanie Amaro alista su debut como solista mientras se aleja de la tradición y de los conservadores

View this post on Instagram

For the first time in years I decided to do my previous birthday season tradition and wear #redwhiteandblue. This color and pattern has in recent years for me represented bigotry, hatred, endless war, white supremacy, Walmart, cheap beer...I could keep going. But this year I'm reclaiming my birthday (July 4) and these colonial colors on my brown. Also, my husband is #realamerican #nativeamerican #thislandismyland