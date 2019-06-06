Brian Wilson pospone su gira por incremento de sus problemas mentales

Es una leyenda del rock debido al papel estelar que cumplió en la emblemática agrupación Beach Boys, pero se le conoce también por los problemas de salud mental que ha sufrido y que en un momento determinado afectaron seriamente su carrera.
Eso no ha impedido que se haya encontrado activo en años recientes, como lo demostró el inolvidable concierto suyo del Hollywood Bowl al que asistimos en julio del 2016. Pero ahora, el veterano cantante y pianista ha anunciado que no dará por el momento varias presentaciones que estaban ya planeadas para este año.
Dear friends, It is with great regret that I need to postpone my upcoming June tour. It is no secret that I have been living with mental illness for many decades. There were times when it was unbearable but with doctors and medications I have been able to live a wonderful, healthy and productive life with support from my family, friends and fans who have helped me through this journey. As you may know in the last year or so I’ve had 3 surgeries on my back. The surgeries were successful and i’m physically stronger than i’ve been in a long time. However, after my last surgery i started feeling strange and it’s been pretty scary for awhile. I was not feeling like myself. Mentally insecure is how I’d describe it. We're not sure what is causing it but i do know that it’s not good for me to be on the road right now so I’m heading back to Los Angeles. I had every intention to do these shows and was excited to get back to performing. I've been in the studio recording and rehearsing with my band and have been feeling better. But then it crept back and I’ve been struggling with stuff in my head and saying things I don’t mean and I don’t know why. Its something i’ve never dealt with before and we cant quite figure it out just yet. I’m going to rest, recover and work with my doctors on this. I’m looking forward to my recovery and seeing everyone later in the year. The music and my fans keep me going and I know this will be something I can AGAIN overcome. Love & Mercy, Brian Wilson
“No es un secreto para nadie que he estado lidiando con una enfermedad mental desde hace varias décadas”, informó a través de un comunicado. “Hubo momentos en que esta fue insoportable, pero con la ayuda de doctores y medicinas he sido capaz de vivir una vida maravillosa, saludable y productiva con apoyo de mi familia, mis amigos y mis fans. [Sin embargo, últimamente] he estado luchando con enredos en mi cabeza y diciendo cosas que no quise decir, y no sé por qué. Es algo que no me había pasado antes y que todavía no puedo comprender”.
De ese modo, el autor de “Wouldn't It Be Nice” ha decidido posponer los shows, aduciendo que “no estamos seguro de qué es lo que lo está causando, pero sé que no es bueno para mí estar ahora mismo dando vueltas, por lo que me iré de regreso a [su hogar en] Los Ángeles”.
La historia de Wilson, que se plasmó en la gran película "Love & Mercy" (2015), donde fue interpretado en distintas etapas de su vida por John Cusack y Paul Dano, nos permitió conocer detalles del modo en que el desorden esquizo-afectivo que se le diagnosticó fue agravado por el consumo de drogas en su juventud, y también la manera en que su primer psicoterapista se aprovechó de él durante una buena parte de su tratamiento.