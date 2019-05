Richard Shotwell / Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Cardi B poses in the press room with her awards at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Her song "Girls Like You" won for top hot 100 song, top selling song, top radio song and top collaboration. She also won top rap song for "I Like It" and top rap female artist.