La razón por la que la exitosa banda juvenil BTS se toma un descanso

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Music group BTS performs onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

