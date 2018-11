David Becker / Getty Images for LARAS

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 14: Debi Nova attends the Person of the Year Gala honoring Mana during the 19th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on November 14, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for LARAS) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **