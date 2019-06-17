Espectáculos

FELICES LOS TRES. Así celebraron el 'Día del padre' J.Lo, Marc y Álex

Jennifer Lopez aprovecho el Día del Padre para felicitar a su ex marido, Marc Anthony.

"¡Feliz Día del Padre a ti Flaco! ¡Emme y Max te quieren mucho! ¡Gracias por estos dos hermosos cocos! ¡Feliz Día Del Padre!", escribió la intérprete de "El Anillo".

Sin embargo, no fue el mensaje lo que llamó la atención, sino que la artista compartió fotos de sus hijos con el cantante y su prometido, el ex jugador de béisbol Alex Rodriguez.

La publicación alcanzó millones de reacciones en Instagram.

Lopez y Anthony estuvieron casados durante 10 años, de 2004 a 2014, con quien procreó a sus hijos Emme y Maximilian David.

