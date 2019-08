La familia Disney le da la bienvenida a la carismática Shelley Marie en el inicio de Oogie Boogie Bash

During the all-new Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party at Disney California Adventure Park, among all of the fun, a new pulsing party inspired by the popular “Descendants” franchise from Disney Channel will rock Hollywood Land. The dance crew from the Isle of the Lost will throw down and lead everyone in moves that are set to the biggest hit songs from the “Descendants” movies. Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party at Disney California Adventure Park is a separate ticket event taking place 20 select nights from Sept. 17-Oct. 31, 2019. (Disneyland Resort)

(Cortesía Disney)