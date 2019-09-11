Apple opts for classic look with new iPhones, focuses on camera improvements

Tech giant Apple held its biggest event of the year on Tuesday, presenting its new iPhones and - this time around - opting to adhere to a classic line with few visible changes and most of the new features focused on the camera and on image treatment.

The multinational headed by Tim Cook presented its new line of products in the Steve Jobs theater at its Cupertino, California, headquarters, including the iPhone 11 Pro, the successor to the XS and the firm’s new standard mobile phone, along with the iPhone 11 Pro Max, with a larger screen and the iPhone 11, the simplest and least expensive version.

The main novelty with the new 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max models is that for the first time an iPhone has three lenses in the back camera - one more than in the basic version - as well as a night mode for taking photos.

The installation of the lenses has enabled the firm to slightly change the traditional design of its signature mobile phone product and they include a telephoto lens, a wide-angle lens and an ultra wide-angle lens, all of them of 12 megapixels.

The iPhone 11 Pro has a 5.8-inch screen, while its “big brother,” the Pro Max, has a 6.5-inch screen, and both have a super OLED screen as well as featuring four and five hours more hours of battery life, respectively, compared to their predecessors.

The processor for the new Apple devices is the A13 Bionic, “the fastest on the market,” according to the firm, and capable of performing a trillion operations per second.

The company has followed in the wake of its competitors Samsung and Google and has placed special emphasis in its new models on image treatment using artificial intelligence integrated into the phone to automatically improve image quality under low-light conditions using the night mode.

Apple’s new smartphones will be available online starting on Friday and will arrive in stores on Sept. 20 at a base price of $699 for the iPhone 11, $999 for the iPhone 11 Pro and $1,099 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Despite the new features, the biggest updates to the iPhone line are expected next year, when - according to press reports - Apple plans to revolutionize its telephones both with folding designs like Samsung’s Galaxy Fold phones and with versions compatible with the latest 5G net technology.

The firm also took advantage of the media event in Cupertino to unveil its new Apple Watch Series 5, the screen of which always remains active, as well as the seventh generation of its iPad tablet.

The screen in earlier versions of the Apple Watch would go dark if it was not kept in the correct position or activated with one’s finger, something that does not occur with the new model, which in those circumstances merely reduces screen brightness but remains “on.”

Meanwhile, the new version of the iPad has a 10.2-inch screen, an A10 Fusion chip that substantially increases its operating speed, and it is compatible with Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard.

The firm also announced that its new Arcade videogame subscription service and its Apple TV + television service will be available to consumers on Sept. 19 and Nov. 1, respectively.