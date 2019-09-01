Dorian makes landfall in Bahamas as Category 5

Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas on Sunday as a “catastrophic” Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 295 km/h (185 mph), the Miami -based US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm slammed into Elbow Cay, Abacos, at 12.40 pm EDT (16.40 GMT), the NHC said, citing satellite data and observations from hurricane hunter aircraft.

The country’s prime minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis, renewed his pleas for residents of high-risk areas of Grand Bahama Island - the next territory in Dorian’s path - to evacuate while they still had time.

Bahamian law does not give the government authority to order mandatory evacuation.

“This is probably the most saddened and worst day of my life to address the Bahamian people,” Minnis told a press conference.

“We are facing a hurricane, one that we’ve never seen in the history of the Bahamas. There will be gusts in excess of 200 mph (321 km/h). We have some of the best standards of home-building within this region. Our homes are built to withstand at least 150 mph so this will put us to the test that we have never confronted before,” he said.

“Many have not heed my warning, many are left behind, there are individuals in the western area who still refuse to leave. I can only say to them that I hope this is not the last time they will hear my voice and may God be with them,” the prime minister said.

As of 18.00 GMT, Dorian was located 295 km (185 mi) east of West Palm Beach, Florida, moving westward at 11 km/h (7 mph), the NHC said, forecasting that the storm will make a gradual turn to the northwest.

“On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Great Abaco today and the move near or over Grand Bahama Island tonight and Monday. The hurricane should move closer to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday night,” according to the NHC’s latest bulletin.

A hurricane warning has been posted for the northwestern Bahamas, excluding Andros Island, while a hurricane watch is in effect for Andros.

In Florida, a tropical storm warning is in effect from north of Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet, while a tropical storm watch is in effect from north of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach.

The storm could possibly affect coastal areas in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina after moving away from the east coast of Florida.

Dorian is expected to pound the Bahamas will powerful winds and a storm surge that could cause extensive damage to houses and other structures.

The Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama are located in the northernmost part of the archipelago at a distance of roughly 90 km (56 mi) from Florida’s east coast

“A life-threatening storm surge will raise water levels ... in areas of onshore winds on the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves,” the NHC said.

Conditions in other parts of the Bahamas, along the east coast of Florida and in other parts of the southeastern United States are also expected to deteriorate as the storm nears.

“Large swells will affect the east-facing shores of the Bahamas, the Florida east coast, and the southeastern United States coast during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions,” the NHC said. EFE