Scientists heading 7-year study on aging and AIDS

Ecuador’s Brian Daniel Pintado came out of nowhere on Sunday to win the gold medal in the 20-kilometer race walk at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

The 24-year-old Pintado finished in first place with a time of 1:21:51.

Pintado’s victory gave Ecuador its third gold medal at the 2019 Lima Games.

Brazil’s Caio Bonfim led the race from minute 14, but he lost control in the final meters.

The 28-year-old Bonfim, a bronze medalist at the 2017 world championships, finished in 1:21:57, taking second place.

Guatemala’s Jose Barrondo, cousin of world and Pan American medalist Erick Barrondo, took the bronze medal with an identical time.

Jose Barrondo will be competing in the 50-kilometer event in Lima.

All the competitors on Sunday fell short of breaking the Pan American Games record of 1:20:17 in the 20-kilometer race walk set by Mexico’s Bernardo Segura in Winnipeg in 1999.

The race produced several surprises on Sunday, with Canada’s Evan Dunfee failing to defend the title he won at the Pan Am Games in Toronto four years ago.

The 28-year-old Dunfee finished in fifth place in Lima.

Fans were expecting a duel between world champion Eeder Arevalo and Bonfim, but the Colombian had to drop out of the race. EFE