4-2. Torres pega grand slam e impulsa la victoria de los líderes Yanquis

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (C) celebrates with teammate New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (L) and teammate New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu (R) after he swings through for a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of the MLB game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, USA, 02 August 2019. EFE/Jason Szenes