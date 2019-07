París se descubre ante Egan Bernal, nuevo héroe del ciclismo colombiano

Colombia’s Egan Bernal (C) of Team Ineos is flanked by his second placed British teammate Geraint Thomas (L) and third placed Dutch rider Steven Kruijswijk (R) of Team Jumbo Visma on the podium wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey after winning the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race following the 21st and final stage over 128km between Rambouillet and the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, 28 July 2019. EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO