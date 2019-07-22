Thieves steal $25,000 in cash, property from actor Del Toro in San Juan

Thieves stole $17,000 in cash plus other personal property worth thousands of dollars over the weekend from the San Juan residence where Puerto Rican actor Benicio del Toro is staying, police said Monday.

The 52-year-old actor filed a police report after the property he rented in the Puerto Rican capital was burglarized on Sunday.

Last Wednesday, Del Toro joined Ricky Martin, Residente, Bad Bunny, Tommy Torres and iLé, the sister of Residente, at a massive protest aimed a pressuring Gov. Ricardo Rossello into resigning.

Thousands of people gathered in Old San Juan to call on the governor to step down after private online chats containing homophobic comments and derogatory comments about different officials were leaked, triggering a severe political crisis on the island.

The police department said in a statement that the burglary occurred at a property being rented by the actor in San Juan’s Ocean Park district.

In the police report, Del Toro said that “someone entered the room” he was renting between 3:00 pm and 5:30 pm on Sunday.

The thief or thieves stole some $17,000 in cash, two rings valued at $2,000, two chains worth $2,000, a bracelet valued at $2,000, a $300 iPod and a $2,000 tablet computer, the actor said.

Del Toro said his US and Spanish passports were also stolen.

Another protest is planned for Monday in San Juan, where organizers expect thousands of people to gather.

Among the “victims” mentioned in the chat who are expected to take part in the demonstration are Martin, who was mocked because of his sexuality, and former New York City Council speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, whom the governor referred to as a “whore.”

Puerto Rican artists Olga Tañon and Kany Garcia are expected to participate in Monday’s protest.

On Sunday, Rossello said he would not run for re-election in 2020.

Other Puerto Rican officials participating in the chats included the island’s former secretary of state, Luis Rivera, and the former executive director of the Aafaf financial advisory agency, Christian Sobrino, both of whom have resigned. EFE