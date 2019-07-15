Billionaire Buffett's real estate unit joins forces with Spain's LARVIA

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, the real estate unit of billionaire Warren Buffett 's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. conglomerate, said Monday it was partnering with estate agency LARVIA to expand its brand into Spain.

"Spain has always been a primary target of our global expansion," Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices chairman Gino Blefari said. "The country is welcoming with incredible people, rich history and culture, and it's a vital hub for global trade, tourism and commerce. As important, we enter the market with a strong and respected agency."

Blefari said "LARVIA will connect our network to the region and beyond, as Spain is a center for many European and Latin American clients."

Under the terms of the deal, the Spanish estate agency will operate under the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices LARVIA brand starting in late July.

LARVIA is a unit of Petrus Grupo Inmobiliario, which has been developing, restoring, leasing and managing properties, with a focus on luxury real estate, since 1964.

"We are proud to represent Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in Spain," LARVIA CEO Bruno Rabassa said. "The brand's namesake is Berkshire Hathaway Inc., one of the world's most trusted and respected corporations. As important, we join a network of strong and thriving companies, and we look forward to exchanging client referrals and best practices with those companies."

Madrid-based LARVIA becomes the fifth estate agency to join Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices's global network in the past 16 months.

Berlin's Rubina Real Estate, London's Kay & Co, Milan's Maggi Properties and Dubai's Gulf Properties also previously signed onto the Berkshire Hathaway network.

"Our decision to join Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is all about providing real estate consumers with the best service and consultation for decades to come," Rabassa said. "We all are very excited for the future."

Irvine, California-based Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of the fastest-growing real estate brokerage networks in the United States, adding some 50,000 agents and more than 1,450 offices in less than six years.

The company generated sales totaling more than $114.5 billion in 2018.

"We are absolutely thrilled that LARVIA will be our Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand ambassador in Spain," Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices CEO Chris Stuart said. EFE