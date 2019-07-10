Becky G says it's time for "girl power"

The racy hit song "Mayores" made her a star in the urban music genre in 2017 and in less than two years Becky G is taking her "message" of women's empowerment to the concert stage that she will share with her idols, Taylor Swift , Dua Lipa and SZA.

"It's time for 'girl power,'" the 22-year-old singer told EFE.

The American singer of Mexican descent will headline a concert with the other artists organized by Amazon to celebrate Prime Day on Thursday.

Becky G, whose real name is Rebecca Gomez, said she was a "fan" of the other performers.

"They are all super talented, have achieved so much in their careers ... It's a very strong time for 'girl power' and I'm very proud," the singer said.

Becky G sat down for an interview with EFE in New York hours before taking the stage to perform her new single, "Dollar," with producer Myke Towers on hand.

"We women are changing things more and more," the singer said, adding that "(we) still have a lot of work to do."

Becky G said she wanted to start a "conversation" about changing things via the controversial theme of "Mayores," which has "lyrics that are a bit more entertaining and daring" in telling the story of a young woman who prefers older men, employing the sexual double entendre characteristic of the urban music genre.

The singer said other artists, such as Enrique Iglesias and Wisin, used similar sexually loaded lyrics, but "no one said anything because they're men."

"Now that a woman is saying this stuff, and I'm talking about kisses, now they have something to say. How interesting. That was very entertaining for me," the artist, who has 1.6 billion views on Youtube just for "Mayores," said.

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny joined Becky G in performing "Mayores."

Becky G also discussed "Sin pijama," saying it was a "pure reggaeton" song performed with Dominican artist Natti Natasha in which "there are no men in the video, or the song," and we "tell women that we should work together more, that we can do more when we work together."

In April, Becky G released "La respuesta" with Colombian artist Maluma, whom she described as one of her "great friends," a song whose lyrics, previously criticized as being macho, now include the line "yo estoy buscando una mujer independiente" (I'm looking for an independent woman).

Becky G said this duo, in which she tells Maluma "tu no me controlas" (You don't control me), was "another way of putting out the same message and showing that you can be a man and support the 'girl power' movement. Men also have this responsibility."

Asked whether it was possible to be a feminist in the reggaeton, the singer did not hesitate in replying.

"Absolutely. It's something really interesting. We all talk about 'girl power,' but it's another thing to live it, to make things different. Beyond talking, we have to do more," the singer told EFE.

"A lot of people think what responsibility? But I feel that it's 100 percent my issue to explain that we women can also do it, that we should have the right to express ourselves, how we want and as artists," Becky G, who was born to working class parents in Inglewood, California, said.

The singer made her music debut at 16 with "Becky from the block" and has worked with Pitbull, Daddy Yankee, French Montana, David Guetta, Farruko and Thalia, as well as appearing in the films "Power Rangers" (2017) and AXL (2018).

Becky G did not reveal whether she was working on a new album, but she said the success of her latest single was fantastic.

"My single, 'Dollar,' with Myke Towers, is going to be presented for the first time on Amazon Prime. It's going to take it to another level. And the remix of 'Rebota,' with Guaynaa, hopefully the fans will like it, it's going to be very entertaining," Becky G said. EFE

By Nora Quintanilla