A more practical Brazil downs Peru 3-1 to win Copa America final

A more practical Brazil squad, which took advantage of its opportunities on offense while efficiently shielding its goal on defense, had the right combo to win the Copa America with a 3-1 victory over Peru, which after reaching its first final in 44 years was the victim of individual errors.

With good players but without stars, Brazil got to where it wanted to go - to feel like a champ again and awaken once more the excitement of fans who were a little tired of disappointments.

Peru believed in keeping possession of the ball, and so at Maracana Stadium, in its first final in almost half a century, it went after Brazil and played the first 15 minutes in the home team's territory.

Its attacks, however, seemed somewhat innocent against a team that has made efficiency its weapon.

Some individual errors made the championship match an uphill battle.

A moment of carelessness on defense by Luis Advincula gave the host team its first goal at minute 15, when Everton took a pass from Gabriel Jesus and booted it into the net to take a 1-0 lead.

Peru came back before halftime with a penalty kick by Paolo Guerrero at minute 44 that tied the game up 1-1, which incidentally brought the Peru striker to 14 goals in the Copa America, just three goals behind the historical record held by Zizinho and Tucho Mendez.

Good, but not good enough. Just a heartbeat later, at minute 48, Gabriel Jesus put Brazil ahead 2-1, a lead it would never lose.

To shake things up, Peru coach Ricardo Gareca brought off the bench Raul Ruidiaz, Cristofer Gonzalez and Andy Polo, but his team still lost control of centerfield.

Then later on, Brazil was awarded a penalty shot because of a controversial play by Carlos Zambrano, which Richarlison converted at minute 90 to wrap up the scoring and win the home team the 2019 Copa America. EFE-EPA og/cd