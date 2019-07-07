Pacific Alliance formally declares war on single-use plastic

Countries of the Pacific Alliance formally declared war this Saturday on single-use plastic and promised to promote and give the utmost attention to the fight against pollution and in favor of recycling and the circular economy.

That is the content of a declaration signed in Lima by the presidents of the bloc made up of Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru at the close of their 14th Presidential Summit, which stated once again their commitment to comply with the objectives of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, with which the Alliance has aligned its strategic vision for the control of waste.

The presidents stated their concern about "the growing creation, dispersion and accumulation of plastic and microplastic residues in the environment" and their will to prevent "the negative impacts" such materials cause "on all ecosystems, including the oceans."

To that end, the Pacific Alliance vowed to "develop and implement global, regional, national and local" policies and strategies to promote the integral management of plastics throughout their life cycle, reduce their use and presence and "move forward toward a circular economy," in which that material is seen as reusable rather than disposable.

Colombian Environment Minister Ricardo Lozano said in a statement to the press before revealing the document that, with its declaration, the bloc "sets an example for humanity" on how to deal with threats to the environment.

"That is very important to emphasize. Now all of us together - Mexico, Chile, Peru, Colombia and now Ecuador - we commit ourselves to this agenda of fairness, of consumer responsibility, about the use of plastics, of being more aware of what we're doing to the ocean, of what we do in our homes, of what we do to the ground, the ecosystems we share...that is why we make this declaration," he said.

Countries of the alliance thus aim to promote "innovative solutions" to regulate the production and use of plastic and create "regional, national and local public policies" to encourage respect for nature and "transform values and practices."

As for practical applications of this accord, the Alliance plans to take action that "discourages the demand and use" of single-use plastic products, limits or prohibits the use of such products in natural protected areas, and promotes "more sustainable alternatives."

The production and rational use of reusable, recyclable products that do not contaminate while laying down regulations geared to reduce pollution and strengthen awareness, plus teaching the responsible management of plastic products, will be other policies promoted by the Pacific Alliance. EFE-EPA amr/cd