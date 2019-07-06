Brazil hold last practice session ahead of Copa America final

Host Brazil held one last training Saturday ahead of the Copa America final against Peru, a practice session in which all of the team's players participated except for injured forward Willian.

Although the media were only allowed to attend the first 15 minutes of the practice at the Granja Comary training complex in this city outside Rio de Janeiro, the way the practice unfolded made it clear that Juventus player Alex Sandro would take the field on Sunday at left back even though Filipe Luis has recovered from the injury that kept him out of the Selecao's semifinal match against Argentina.

In one of the drills during the session, a defensive line consisting of Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro and Casemiro tried to stop the attacking forays of midfielders Arthur and Philippe Coutinho and forwards Everton, Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino.

That strongly suggests that Brazil's starting line-up at Maracana Stadium will be the exact same one used in their 2-0 victory over the Albiceleste.

The only player who did not take part in the training session was Willian, who suffered a right-leg injury after coming on for Everton as a second-half substitute in Tuesday's semifinal.

In Sunday's final, Brazil will send out a starting line-up consisting of goalkeeper Alisson, defenders Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Alex Sandro, midfielders Casemiro, Arthur and Coutinho and forwards Everton, Gabriel Jesus and Firmino.

Brazil, who are seeking their ninth Copa America title, have never failed to win the championship when competing as the host nation.

On this occasion, they also will try to go through the entire tournament without allowing a single goal during regulation time.

Brazil's last Copa America title came in 2007, when the event was played in Venezuela.

Peru, who upset two-time defending champion Chile 3-0 in the semifinals, have won the South American soccer championship twice but have not hoisted the trophy since 1975 when the team was led by Teofilo Cubillas and Hugo Sotil.

Their only other Copa America title came in 1939 when they won the event by accumulating the most points over a series of matches. EFE-EPA

