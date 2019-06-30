Argentina can expect a tough fight, Brazil's Gabriel Jesus says

Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus said Sunday that Argentina, his team's opponent in the Copa America semifinals, will have to work hard to win.

"It's going to be hard, however, they're going to have to sweat to get through our defense, just like we're also going to have to do a really good job to get into theirs," Gabriel Jesus said in a press conference in Belo Horizonte.

The 22-year-old Gabriel Jesus, whose full name is Gabriel Fernando de Jesus, said the match would be the "biggest classic between teams" because it pitted two "giants" with a "very good history.

The forward, who plays for English Premier League club Manchester City, said Brazil "has more pressure to win" than Argentina because it was playing at home.

Argentina is going to be aggressive because it has tremendous offensive capabilities, thanks to players like Lionel Messi, who "is the best in the world," and Sergio Agüero, who also plays for Manchester City, Gabriel Jesus said.

Agüero is "one of the best forwards of recent times," Gabriel Jesus said.

"In the last match against them, in Saudi Arabia, we won 1-0 on a goal by (Joao) Miranda and they attacked us, it was hand-to-hand. I believe Argentina will attack us," Gabriel Jesus said, referring to the friendly the teams played last October.

The forward said his familiarity with Argentine center-back Nicolas Otamendi, another Manchester City teammate, should help in trying to score.

"I know his style, I know the way, I know how he plays. This year, neither he nor I played much for City, so we were at all the practices and played. I'm going to talke with (Roberto) Firmino and all (of Brazil's) strikers to tell them and, hopefully, we can help in that way," Gabriel Jesus said.

Copa America host Brazil will take on Argentina on Tuesday at Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte for a spot in the final.

The championship match will be played on July 7 at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana Stadium.