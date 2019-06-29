Mineirao ghosts haunt Brazil, Argentina ahead of Copa America semis

Belo Horizonte's Mineirao stadium carries bad memories for both Brazil and Argentina but it will nonetheless set the stage for their encounter in the 2019 Copa America this week.

Playing against Brazil at the stadium, which is known locally as Gigante da Pampulha, is synonymous with struggle for Argentina, which had a gloomy record of four defeats and just one draw against this year's hosts there.

But the same goes for Brazil, which was handed a humiliating 7-1 defeat by Germany in the 2014 FIFA World Cup at that arena.

That match seemed to make a lasting dent the formerly searing passion Brazilians once had for there national team.

The Rio 2016 gold medal failed to erase memories of that nightmarish night and the team's tumbling of the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals perhaps dented that confidence even further.

During the current Copa America, Brazil has been booed by its own fans in two matches.

Brazil had to wait till the penalty shootout to book a place in the semifinal at the expense of Paraguay.

Luckily for them, Argentina, led by Barcelona star Lionel Messi, also faces its own ghosts at the 62,000 seater, 54-year-old Mineirao stadium, officially known as Gobernador Magalhaes Pinto.

Figures are not encouraging, as Argentina has yet to defeat Brazil at the Belo Horizonte stronghold.

They last met at the Mineirao stadium on Nov. 10, 2016 in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Under coach Tite, Brazil prevailed 3-0 over Argentina on the strength of goals by Philippe Coutinho, Neymar and Paulinho.

Only Coutinho takes part in the tournament this year, as an injury ruled Neymar out of the squad and Paulinho has not been called up.

At the other end of the field was Messi, although he showed no sign of life as he was barely involved in the game.

He also took part in another game at the Mineirao in 2008, which ended with a scoreless draw, Argentina's best result at the stadium vs the host.

Argentina conceded another three goals at the Mineirao in 2004 during the 2006 World Cup qualifiers.

Brazil led by Dida, Cafú, Roberto Carlos, Kaka and Ronaldo, defeated Argentina 3-1 with Ronaldo converting a hat-trick of penalties.

The previous match between Argentina and Brazil at the Mineirao dates back to the 1975 Copa America, played without a fixed venue, when Brazil won 2-1 thanks to a brace by Nelinho in the round robin.

The first Brazil-Argentina clash at the Mineirao was played in 1968, when the host earned a 3-2 friendly win.

The Brazilian team then comprised players from Belo Horizonte's three main teams; América Mineiro, Atlético Mineiro and Cruzeiro.

With this history of trauma and nightmares, Brazil and Argentina will return to the same stadium on Tuesday battling for a place in the 2019 Copa America final. EFE