Five key aspects of Chile's qualification for Copa America's semis

Chile prevailed over Colombia in a penalty shootout to qualify for the 2019 Copa America semifinals after an even game that ended with a scoreless draw.

Following are five key aspects of Chile's win at Sao Paulo's Arena Corinthians stadium.

1. Impeccable from the spot

The penalty shootout became a synonym of success for Chile at Copa America. Chile had to go through them to earn its two titles at the continental tournament - in 2015 and 2016 - and now resorted to it to get rid of Colombia, booking a semifinal berth.

Chile's players converted all five attempts from the spot and they did it in fashion, while Colombian defender William Tesillo failed to deliver.

At a moment of a high intensity, players such as Arturo Vidal, Alexis Sánchez, Eduardo Vargas and Charles Aranguiz displayed their qualities, while Erick Pulgar showed courage and confidence.

2. Cool-headed despite VAR

The Video Assistant Referee technology has been one of the Copa America protagonists and the Chile-Colombia game was no different as it stepped in to disallow two goals.

First, Charles Aránguiz scored taking advantage of an error by goalkeeper David Ospina, but nobody has noticed that at the beginning of the goal play Alexis Sánchez was slightly offside.

Then, Vidal fired a shot that found the back of the net, but it was preceded by a handball by Guillermo Maripan.

The first disallowed goal came in the early going of the play, while the second was ruled out with 20 minutes to go before the finish line, both at key moments of the match.

This situation could have made Chile lose its concentration, but the players remained focused.

3. Vidal, Pulgar and Aránguiz: a great midfield

The midfield has been a cornerstone of Chile's good Copa America run and against Colombia, the trio of Arturo Vidal, Charles Aranguiz and Erick Pulgar displayed tactical intelligence and physical strength.

As usual, Vidal had more liberty and moved down the center and the right, while Aránguiz often went for the attack.

Pulgar maintained defense in order, fought for the aerial balls and blocked Colombian attacks, as he did in the previous two matches.

The performance these three players put on, besides delivering from the 12-yard spot, was decisive to support the defense line and to neutralize Colombia.

4. Colombia: one of Chile's favorite victims

The final result confirmed that Colombia is one of Chile's favorite victims at Copa America as it is the fourth time Chile eliminates Colombia from the tournament's final phase.

Colombia has yet to send Chile home from the Copa America knockout stages.

Across the history of the oldest national teams' tournament, Chile leads Colombia by nine wins to two defeats, while they were tied in three other games.

Colombia's exit, however, looks especially cruel taking into consideration it has won all its Group B games and did not concede a single goal.

5. Alexis' dedication

Although he did not score, Alexis Sánchez was one of Chile's best players as he was a real headache for Colombia's defenders and the most fouled player in the match with eight fouls.

On every occasion he has, coach Reinaldo Rueda praises the dedication of Alexis, who arrived in Brazil with doubts after having his forest year in England.

"He entirely devotes himself. He lacked consistency over six months. Although he does not arrive at his best moment, he contributes a lot for the moment," the coach said this time about Alexis. EFE