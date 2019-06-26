Chile's Fuenzalida: We have to play a perfect match vs Colombia

Chile national team's forward Jose Pedro Fuenzalida said Wednesday his team has to make the most of its strengths and learned from its mistakes to play a perfect match against Colombia in the 2019 Copa America quarterfinals.

"Now we have to put together all what we have done and play a completely perfect match. To defend very well when we have to do so, but building up in the attack," Fuenzalida said at a press conference in Sao Paolo, where Chile is set to play Colombia on Friday.

He acknowledged that his team was unable to capitalize on the attacking momentum it created with the 4-0 rout of Japan in their opener as they earned only a 2-1 win over Ecuador and was defeated 1-0 by Uruguay in the following two Group C matches.

The player, who is expected to return to the starting lineup after being rested against Uruguay, warned against the threat of a different Colombia than the team Chile defeated in the 2016 Copa America Centenario semifinal.

"It is a team that retracts better. It plays with a lot of power in the front line, they can concede territory for us to play, but we have to concentrate because on the counter attack they can hurt us ... It is more pragmatic but very aggressive when it moves forward," he added.

The Universidad Catolica player, however, highlighted the mental strength of his team has as well as the world class players, who bring out each-others' best when they take the field.

"We have reached the final of the last three tournaments we played for a reason," said Fuenzalida referring to winning the most recent Copa America editions in 2015 and 2016, as well as losing the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup to Germany.

He defended his teammate, Gonzalo Jara, who has been criticized for kicking a fan who invaded the Maracana stadium's ground during Chile's defeat to Uruguay apparently in a bid to stop the fan so security were able take him off the pitch.

The referee did not book Jara, as the rules state in this case, although he could be sanctioned by The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).

Fuenzalida said he understands Jara's reaction because the fan put on a mask and scared him.

"Hopefully there will not be a sanction. He felt attacked and he just wanted to help the security people," the national team forward added. EFE

