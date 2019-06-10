Helicopter crash-landing on New York skyscraper leaves 1 dead

One person was confirmed dead after a helicopter made a hard landing Monday on the rooftop of a high-rise building near Times Square in midtown Manhattan, the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) said.

Officials identified the victim as the aircraft's pilot.

"#FDNY confirms a helicopter has crash-landed onto the roof of 787 7th Ave in Manhattan. The fire has been extinguished, and members continue to operate in response to fuel leaking from the helicopter. There is currently one fatality reported," the department said on Twitter.

Citing unnamed sources in the New York Police Department ( NYPD ), WABC television reported that authorities did not suspect foul play.

New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that authorities had "no indication" the crash was anything other than an accident.

"The only indication is that a helicopter had to do an emergency, or hard, landing," he told reporters at the scene.

Officials informed media outlets that nobody in the building was hurt.

The building is located near Trump Tower, an area that has been closed to aircraft since Donald Trump became president of the United States in January 2017.

The flight restrictions are in effect regardless of whether or not Trump or members of his family are present in Trump Tower.

jfu/dr