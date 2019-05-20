Cuba and Vietnam tout solid relations during Havana meetings

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and his Vietnamese counterpart, Pham Binh Minh, met on Monday in Havana, where they discussed the strong state of bilateral relations and the solid economic ties cemented in recent years.

The top Vietnamese diplomat said before meeting with President Miguel Diaz-Canel that his nation and the island had a "very special relationship" as they prepared to mark six decades since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Pham is expected to sign a diplomatic agreement and meet with National Assembly speaker Esteban Lazo during his stay in the Cuban capital.

Rodriguez, for his part, said before the meeting started that bilateral economic, trade and investment relations, and cooperation were "advancing well and had a promising future," adding that contacts with Vietnam were important for Cuba in terms of "the experiences of socialist construction."

The foreign ministers agreed that 2018 was an important year for bilateral relations, which were bolstered by exchanges of delegations and visits by high-level officials.

Diaz-Canel visited Vietnam last November, while the Southeast Asian nation's leader, Nguyen Phu Trong, traveled to Cuba in March 2018, just seven months before succeeding President Tran Dai Quang, who died in September 2018.

Vietnam is Cuba's No. 2 trade partner in Asia, trailing only China, with bilateral trade totaling $220 million in 2017 and projected, according to official estimates, to possibly hit $500 million in 2020.

Cuba and Vietnam currently have or expect to have projects or joint ventures in the food; renewable energy; science and technology; justice; consumer goods; and construction materials areas.

The Southeast Asian nation exports rice, coal, chemicals, textiles and electronics to Cuba, which mainly sells pharmaceutical products to Vietnam.

lcl/hv