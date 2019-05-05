Panama holds general elections

Panamanians are heading to the polls Sunday for the sixthh general elections since the restoration of democracy in this Central American country in 1989.

Some 2.7 million people are eligible to cast ballots at the 6,911 voting precincts set up across the country, the majority of them located in schools.

Polling places opened at 7:00 am and are scheduled to close at 4:00 pm.

National elections commission chairman Alfredo Junca urged citizens to "go out and vote early" with the knowledge that "you are defining Panama's future."

Presidential candidates Romulo Roux, of Democratic Change; Laurentino Cortizo, of the Democratic Revolutionary Party; Jose Bandon, of the governing Panameñista Party; Saul Mendez, of the Broad Front for Democracy (FAD); and independents Ana Matilde Gomez, Marco Ameglio and Roberto Lombana all called on Panamanians to vote.

Some 861 public offices, including the presidency are up for grabs in Sunday's election.

Voters will elect 71 National Assembly members; 20 Central American Parliament members; and 81 mayors, among other officials.

More than 5,000 candidates are running for office and 120,000 other people have been deployed as election officials, independent observers and volunteers.

Candidates had only 60 days to campaign and advertise due to the restrictions imposed by the national election laws.

The first unofficial election results are expected about two hours after the polls close.

Observers from the Organization of American States (OAS), led by former Colombian President Andres Pastrana, and other groups are monitoring the general elections.

Pastrana said the situation was "calm."