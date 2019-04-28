EMerge Americas 2019 making Miami the hemisphere's innovation capital

The eMerge Americas forum, designed to created a "bridge" between the United States and Latin America in technology and innovation, on Monday in Miami will bring together startups, investors, company leaders and government officials.

This is the sixth edition of the forum, which in 2018 welcomed more than 15,000 visitors and more than 400 companies from 40 companies, organizers told EFE.

Chilean President Sebastian Piñera, who will address the attendees via teleconference; Paulo Passoni, the administrator of an $5 billion investment and innovation fund for Latin America recently announced by SoftBank; and Steve Murray, a partner in the Revolution Growth fund, which only invests in ecosystems outside the traditional "hubs," are all among the speakers at the conference.

The final address, to be given on Tuesday, April 30, will be by Cuban-American rapper, businessman and investor "Pitbull," the stage name of Armando Christian Perez, who will speak about how "to design your future."

Felice Gorodo, another Cuban-American and the new CEO of eMerge Americas, told EFE that the forum "more than being an event is a platform" that is transforming South Florida into a tech hub with unique characteristics, in particular its links with other countries in the hemisphere.

That connection will be strengthened this year with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez and the Association of Latin American Businessmen (ASELA), which will enable people interested in South Florida to join a network with more than 90,000 partners.

The eMerge CEO emphasized the brand created to push startups, as well as the "digital transformation of the public sector" in Chile.

Attending the signing ceremony will be Chilean Economy, Development and Tourism Minister Jose Ramon Valenta.

Gorordo also emphasized the 2019 2019 Women's Innovation and Technology Summit organized jointly with the Center for Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership at Babson University in Massachusetts.

He said that interest in helping close the gender gap in technology and innovation is something that has been clear since the start of the annual forum, which also has diversity and inclusion as two of its key values.

Like earlier editions, eMerge Americas 2019 will also host the "Hackathon" organized by the Wyncode Academy, Ford, GE Digital and Ultimate Software, this year's theme being "Connecting Miami with the World."

Teams participating in the Hackathon competition will have 12 hours to prepare their projects and present their demos to a panel of judges.

The founding partners of eMerge Americas are Medina Capital, the A Rod Corporation, Greenberg Traurig, the Knight Foundation, Miami-Dade County and The Miami Herald newspaper.

Some 45 percent of the startups in South Florida that received investment in 2018 offer some kind of software, with the most active sector being healthcare with 23 percent of the operations.