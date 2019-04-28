Sao Paulo Fashion Week ends in controversy with model's death and no mourning

The 47th Sao Paulo Fashion Week ended in controversy this weekend after organizers decided to continue the event despite the death of a male model who collapsed on the runway.

Tales Cotta, a 26-year-old model with the Base MGE agency, collapsed on the runway Saturday during the Ocksa brand's show as shocked members of the audience looked on.

Paramedics provided first aid on the runway to Cotta, who was transported to a hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Organizers decided to go on with the closing session, which featured designs by Ponto Firme and Cavalera.

Several singers were sent out on the runway to try to liven up the atmosphere, but one performer protested the decision to continue the fashion show.

"A person just died and you're here as if a life wasn't worth anything," the gold-clad singer told the audience.

The singer spoke to the audience during the Cavarela collection's show, criticizing organizers for continuing the event despite Cotta's death.

"You shouldn't be here, we shouldn't be here," the singer shouted at the audience before walking off the runway.

The rest of the performers, however, stayed seated on a couch watching models in the Cavalera show.

Cavalera, the design firm run by Alberto Hiar, closed the 47th Sao Paulo Fashion Week with a show titled "Return to the Roots" that featured neon and a daring mix of creations.

The Cavalera collection included, among other themes, Scottish plaids and garments with gold Art Deco touches, making a big splash to celebrate its return to the event in Brazil's largest city.

Ponto Firme, whose garments are made by prison inmates preparing for their return to society, had been the next-to-last firm to present its collection.

Gustavo Silvestre's firm called for a minute of silence for Cotta before taking the stage for a seven-minute show without music that featured models carrying signs calling for the defense of inmates' rights and an end to institutional racism in Brazil.

A young man wearing Ponto Firme's designs took the runway, rapping about several issues, including discrimination and racism, in Brazil.

All the looks presented by Silvestre were designed and made by 21 inmates at the Desembargador Adriano Marrey prison in Guarulhos, a city in the São Paulo metropolitan area, and four former inmates who went to work for the design house after completing their prison sentences.

Anderson Costa Figueredo, who has participated in the design project since 2015, criticized the lack of support for the program.

"The project has a name, which is Ponto Firme, and it put an end to the life I was leading and marked the start of a new life that I am leading now," Costa, who served time on a drug trafficking conviction, told EFE.

Costa said it was a shame that the project's lone sponsor was Silvestre and no one else had signed on.