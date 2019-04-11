Cruzeiro trounce Huracan 4-0, move to Round of 16 in Copa Libertadores

A superb Frederico Chaves Guedes on Wednesday scored a hat-trick to qualify Brazil's Cruzeiro for the Round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores in a match that was rounded off with a goal from Dodo and left Argentina's Huracan on the brink of elimination.

The Brazilian striker Fred scored three goals within 13 minutes to prove his tremendous effectiveness and certify his team's place in the Round of 16 with a perfect campaign: four wins in four games.

Left back Dodo sealed the win with a shot to the top corner of the goal in the 83rd minute.

Huracan is still winless and now, with only one point, they can only hope that Deportivo Lara of Venezuela, second in the group with four, leave points to Ecuadorian Emelec, who has two.

In contrast, Mano Menezes' Cruzeiro team have won all their matches and with 12 points in their pockets, they can now focus on the final of the Mineiro Championship and the start of the Brazilian league at the end of this month.

Despite their comfortable lead, the Brazilians were determined to take all three points from the opening whistle. Just a few minutes into the game, their midfielder Marquinhos Gabriel opened a gap on the left flank, which became a highway often used throughout the match.

Hurricane didn't seem to be in a hurry, despite being the bottom of the group. Two shots from Walter Perez was the Argentines' offensive outcome before Fred gave his master class.

The indefatigable striker's first strike was from a header after a pass from Marquinhos Gabriel. Thus culminated a counter-attacking move that came after a lousy corner kick by Huracan.

In the second strike Fred only had to push another pass by Marquinhos Gabriel, who stretched with everything to hunt a ball from the right flank.

In the middle of the first two goals, Huracan were able to draw with a clear double chance but Cruzeiro's goalkeeper Fabio performed miracles.

The Cruzeiro goalkeeper first cleared a close-range shot from Lucas Barrios, which even bounced off the post, and extended his hand in extreme to block another following shot by Israel Damonte.

With insulting superiority, Cruzeiro buried any attempt at a comeback with yet another goal, Fred's third. This time the center got a pass by left winger Dodo.

In the second half, Huracan grew a bit and took the initiative of the game. Cruzeiro, with qualification and match assured, began to think about the first leg of next Sunday's Mineiro Championship final against Atletico Mineiro.

But the Argentine team tried without rhyme or reason. It only created danger through long-distance shots. In one of them, the work of Auzqui, Fabio stretched again to avoid the first goal of Antonio Mohamed's team.

In the final minutes, Huracan threw in the towel against Cruzeiro who scored the fourth goal by Dodo and Cruzeiro could even ensure the leadership of the group as long as Deportivo Lara doesn't win.