Kenya's Jacob Kibet wins Santiago Marathon

Kenyan runner Jacob Kibet won the Santiago Marathon on Sunday with a time of 2:13:15.

Kibet dominated from beginning to end, maintaining a fast pace and taking control of the event in the last third of the race.

The course started and ended at the La Moneda Palace, winding through several districts in central and eastern Santiago.

The first half of the race required the competitors to run uphill, but the course leveled off after the 20-mile mark, as the runners headed onto Alameda, the main avenue in the Chilean capital.

The highest point in the final 6.2 miles on Alameda was 675 meters (2,213 feet) near the 19-mile mark.

The women's division was won by Kenya's Gladys Jepkemoi, who finished with a time of 2:36.

More than 33,000 distance runners took to the streets of Santiago on Sunday for the marathon and two other shorter races.

Peru's Waldir Ureta won the half marathon with a time of 1:06:40, while the 10-kilometer race was won by Chilean Matias Silva, who finished with a time of 28:03.